CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $2,644,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $147,000. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 369,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $52.93 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

