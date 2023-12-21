CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 2,460 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $228.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.69. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $233.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

