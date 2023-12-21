CRA Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,975,000 after purchasing an additional 507,613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,660,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,342,000 after purchasing an additional 452,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,562,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,245,000 after purchasing an additional 131,348 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

