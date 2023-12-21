CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.7% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $210.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $215.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.10 and a 200 day moving average of $195.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

