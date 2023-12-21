CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.5 %

PANW opened at $300.98 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $318.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.33. The company has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 171.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

