CRA Financial Services LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,313,000 after purchasing an additional 601,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 108.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 723,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 377,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average is $51.56. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $55.74.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

