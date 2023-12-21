CRA Financial Services LLC Has $550,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $127.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.37. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

