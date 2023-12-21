CRA Financial Services LLC Has $660,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned 1.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,860,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS XBOC opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

