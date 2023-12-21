CRA Financial Services LLC Has $843,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 199,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $87.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.84.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

