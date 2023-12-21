CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $109.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.71.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

