Critical Comparison: Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAN) vs. Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) and Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Globe Life pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Brighthouse Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Globe Life pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Globe Life has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Globe Life and Brighthouse Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globe Life 16.95% 22.60% 3.72% Brighthouse Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globe Life 0 3 2 1 2.67 Brighthouse Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Globe Life and Brighthouse Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Globe Life presently has a consensus price target of $133.57, indicating a potential upside of 10.26%. Given Globe Life’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Globe Life is more favorable than Brighthouse Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Globe Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Globe Life shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Globe Life and Brighthouse Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globe Life $5.36 billion 2.13 $739.70 million $9.34 12.97 Brighthouse Financial $4.05 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

Globe Life has higher revenue and earnings than Brighthouse Financial.

Summary

Globe Life beats Brighthouse Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers whole, term, and other life insurance products; Medicare supplement and supplemental health insurance products, such as critical illness and accident plans; and single-premium and flexible-premium deferred annuities. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment provides term, universal, whole, and variable life products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment manages structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

