CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $325.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

Shares of CRWD opened at $253.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4,231.79, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.45 and its 200-day moving average is $174.52. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,192 shares of company stock worth $26,501,135 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,451,000 after acquiring an additional 150,898 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its position in CrowdStrike by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 302,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,550,000 after purchasing an additional 47,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

