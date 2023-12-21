CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 64.2% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

