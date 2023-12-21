CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 27,096 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 45,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 22.9% during the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.4% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 373,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $77.24 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

