Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,346,000 after acquiring an additional 910,216 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,847,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,981,000 after purchasing an additional 214,969 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,367,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,005,000 after purchasing an additional 45,708 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

