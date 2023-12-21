Cypress Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $52.33 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.