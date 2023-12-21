Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $604,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,008 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Boeing by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 1.2 %

Boeing stock opened at $260.23 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $266.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

