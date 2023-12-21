Cypress Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,638 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GSK by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in GSK by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in GSK by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Trading Down 0.9 %

GSK opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.