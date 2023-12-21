Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 953,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 1,095,659 shares.The stock last traded at $38.27 and had previously closed at $35.72.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYTK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 16.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,242,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $89,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,808,725 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,120,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,114,000 after acquiring an additional 736,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $9,316,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 152.8% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 221,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 133,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,279,000 after acquiring an additional 174,535 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

