Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $3.01

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $3.13. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 105,880 shares changing hands.

DADA has been the topic of a number of research reports. CLSA started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Dada Nexus Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $809.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $396.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.09 million. Analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 57.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,493,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,496 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth $8,113,000. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,792,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 876,800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 135.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,203,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 692,120 shares during the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

