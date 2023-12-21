Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 141.2% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Raymond James lowered their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

NYSE DHR traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,591. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.19. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62. The stock has a market cap of $170.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

