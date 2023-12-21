Dara Khosrowshahi Sells 10,000 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,492,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $148.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.48 and its 200 day moving average is $113.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $154.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.65.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

See Also

