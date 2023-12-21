Darlene Noci Sells 40,000 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Darlene Noci sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $3,032,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darlene Noci also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuvalent alerts:

On Wednesday, November 1st, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $157,980.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $137,640.00.

Nuvalent Price Performance

NUVL stock opened at $72.06 on Thursday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $80.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvalent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nuvalent

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.