Dash Acquisitions Inc. Boosts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. AON makes up 1.5% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.42.

NYSE:AON opened at $294.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.12 and a 200-day moving average of $327.24. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

