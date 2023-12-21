Dash Acquisitions Inc. Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 2.4% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,744. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $123.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $125.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

