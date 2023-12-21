David Travis Beatty Buys 50,000 Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Travis Beatty purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,300.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at C$0.66 on Thursday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.81. The stock has a market cap of C$52.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOT.UN shares. CIBC decreased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.25 to C$0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

