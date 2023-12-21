Debora Shoquist Sells 20,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Debora Shoquist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08.

On Monday, November 27th, Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $481.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $462.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.19.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Westpark Capital raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $799,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after buying an additional 2,287,471 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 477,791 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $207,835,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 3,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

