Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Hits New 1-Year High at $723.42

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $723.42 and last traded at $722.28, with a volume of 89930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $706.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.38.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $617.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

