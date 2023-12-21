Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $387.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.10. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

