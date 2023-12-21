Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells $32,287.25 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Delek US Price Performance

DK opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.35. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 20.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 49,090 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 56.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 158,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 57,070 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 0.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 35.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth $52,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.