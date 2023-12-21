Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director James F. Laird, Jr. Sells 500 Shares

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $168.12 on Thursday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.86 and a 52 week high of $193.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

See Also

