Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Purchased by Seaside Wealth Management Inc.

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $16,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,091.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 74,791 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEM stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.43. 344,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,828. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.