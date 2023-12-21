Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Stake Decreased by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 25 LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DISV opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.