Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Sold by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 107.2% in the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 95,298 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 71.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 653,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,834,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 186,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.27. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $48.72.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

