Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) is Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,386 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 8.9% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $17,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

NYSEARCA DFSV traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,338. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

