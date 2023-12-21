Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Insider Buys £135,599.04 in Stock

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) insider Chris Davies purchased 3,824 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,546 ($44.85) per share, with a total value of £135,599.04 ($171,492.40).

Diploma Stock Performance

DPLM stock opened at GBX 3,596 ($45.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Diploma PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,524.50 ($31.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,622 ($45.81). The company has a market cap of £4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,951.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,148.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,102.03.

Get Diploma alerts:

Diploma Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a GBX 40 ($0.51) dividend. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,263.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DPLM. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,500 ($44.26) to GBX 3,800 ($48.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diploma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,210 ($40.60).

Check Out Our Latest Report on DPLM

Diploma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.