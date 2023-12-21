Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $6.63

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.63, but opened at $6.16. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 21,336,973 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $210,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 809.4% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $152,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

