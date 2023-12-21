Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Down to $12.12

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.12, but opened at $11.79. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 3,708,712 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXS. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

