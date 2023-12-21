Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sets New 12-Month High at $104.06

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.06 and last traded at $103.83, with a volume of 1794455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.73.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Gainplan LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 190,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,946 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 59,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 19.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

