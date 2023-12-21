Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.30

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.30 and last traded at $84.22, with a volume of 63159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.84.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.88. The firm has a market cap of $896.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

