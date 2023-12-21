DnB Asset Management AS Decreases Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 313,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,491 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Valaris were worth $23,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Valaris by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,843,000 after purchasing an additional 234,977 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of Valaris by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,326,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,419 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Valaris by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,003,000 after purchasing an additional 873,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Valaris by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,757,000 after purchasing an additional 867,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Valaris by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,056,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,305 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valaris Stock Performance

Valaris stock opened at $67.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 87.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.32. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $54.13 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 3.43%. Research analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VAL shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised shares of Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

