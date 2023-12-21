DnB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,767 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $26,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $156.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.19 and a 200-day moving average of $143.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $164.21. The stock has a market cap of $130.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.