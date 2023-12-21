DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $23,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $126.13 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $130.41. The stock has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

