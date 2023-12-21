DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $211.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.29.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

