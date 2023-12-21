DnB Asset Management AS Sells 26,085 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,085 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

