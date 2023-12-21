DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 7,018 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $430,133.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $860,143.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of DocuSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $389,709.54.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 238.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

