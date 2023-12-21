Douglas A. Pertz Buys 5,250 Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Stock

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $100,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vestis Stock Performance

NYSE:VSTS opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Vestis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

Institutional Trading of Vestis

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTS. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vestis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the third quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the third quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the third quarter worth approximately $14,714,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSTS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides customized uniform rental and purchase programs in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Japan. The company's products include uniforms, floor mats, towel service, restroom supplies, equipment, mops, first aid, flame resistant, cleanroom, and healthcare. It serves food service, food processing, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and cleanroom industries.

