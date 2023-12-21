Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,673,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, December 11th, Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 1,750 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $49,752.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.80. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $36.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $895.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.00 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 38.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 48.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 51.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

