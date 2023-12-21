Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,673,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Lorena Anabel Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 11th, Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 1,750 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $49,752.50.
Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.80. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $36.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 48.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 51.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
