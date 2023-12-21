Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,330,739,000 after buying an additional 464,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,652,000 after purchasing an additional 257,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Duke Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,525,000 after purchasing an additional 89,132 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $96.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.99. The company has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.45.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

