Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 0.9 %

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $14.95 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.7% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

